PooCoin Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. PooCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PooCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,622% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.
PooCoin Coin Profile
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token.
PooCoin Coin Trading
