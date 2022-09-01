Popsicle Finance (ICE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $81,042.00

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Popsicle Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $81,042.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Popsicle Finance

ICE is a coin. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iDice is a dice gambling Dapp powered by the Ethereum network. iDice allows players to, place bets in units of Ether. Bet on the house by holding iDice tokens. 100% of all profit iDice earns is distributed amongst token holders, proportional to the number of tokens they hold. iDice token holders enjoy the advantage of the house edge always being in their favor. Token holders should always return a profit according to the law of large numbers. The house edge will be set competitively and token holders have an expected value that is always equivalent to the house edge. iDice has a fully transparent source code available at etherscan.io. iDice does not require deposits nor sign ups. The payout of games is always immediate. It is the first blockchain dice game to incorporate mobile applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popsicle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popsicle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

