Port Finance Price Reaches $0.0466 on Exchanges (PORT)

Port Finance (PORT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Port Finance has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Port Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Port Finance has a market cap of $100,801.45 and $202,992.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Port Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.

About Port Finance

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Port Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Port Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Port Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Port Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Port Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.