PotCoin (POT) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $729,546.26 and approximately $327.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,020.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,562.84 or 0.07806309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00161396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00279092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.94 or 0.00763925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.00579241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,752,390 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

