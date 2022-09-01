PotCoin Price Tops $0.0034 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $774,133.99 and approximately $32.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,986.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.82 or 0.07869529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00027392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00162068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00283578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.85 or 0.00759782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00580285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001122 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,753,409 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

