Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Michael Patrick O’Shea Acquires 300 Shares

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £324 ($391.49).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 8,963 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £10,307.45 ($12,454.63).

On Friday, August 5th, Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 14,700 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £17,199 ($20,781.78).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PMI opened at GBX 107 ($1.29) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.81. Premier Miton Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207 ($2.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £168.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

