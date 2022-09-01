Presearch (PRE) 1-Day Volume Hits $59,535.00

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Presearch has a total market cap of $29.40 million and approximately $59,535.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can now be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00286665 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001147 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

