PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 606,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,955,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.14 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.70.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

