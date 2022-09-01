Primecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $680.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $680.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,027,151 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

