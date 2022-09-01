PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $93.96 on Monday. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $48,186.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,582,401.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,101 shares of company stock worth $784,963. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

