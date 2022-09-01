PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance
Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $93.96 on Monday. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $48,186.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,582,401.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,101 shares of company stock worth $784,963. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.