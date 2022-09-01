Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,147 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

