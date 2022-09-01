Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Energy Recovery worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 71,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,700 shares of company stock worth $1,174,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

