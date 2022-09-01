Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $977,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 98,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 702,098 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 over the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

