Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 18,084 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Zynex worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zynex by 17.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Zynex by 32.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zynex by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zynex by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 110,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $343.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.42 million. Zynex had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 27.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

