Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BW. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $702.91 million, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 2.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

