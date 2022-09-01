Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 231,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $41,319.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $41,319.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,495 shares of company stock worth $319,069. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.