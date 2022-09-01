Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,725.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $109.38 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $116.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.27.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.62.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

