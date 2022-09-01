Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,114 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,161.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at $47,161.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.43. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.