Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

