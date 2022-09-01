Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 33,290 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 169.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

