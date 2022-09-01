Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,045 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.3% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 37.7% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 60,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

