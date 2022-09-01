PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) is one of 219 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PROCEPT BioRobotics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PROCEPT BioRobotics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 6 0 2.86 PROCEPT BioRobotics Competitors 661 3091 7285 164 2.62

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus target price of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.52%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 38.72%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

76.2% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million -$59.85 million -16.46 PROCEPT BioRobotics Competitors $1.15 billion $85.63 million -441.68

PROCEPT BioRobotics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -138.49% -26.41% -20.85% PROCEPT BioRobotics Competitors -1,540.74% -61.47% -22.07%

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

