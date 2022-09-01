Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 4,638 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Coty Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 2.00. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

