Profund Advisors LLC Has $169,000 Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NOW by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after buying an additional 435,753 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,465,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 445,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 804,015 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NOW by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,659,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NOW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $12.12 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. NOW had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

