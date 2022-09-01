Profund Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $662.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.89. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About Consolidated Communications



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

