Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SXC opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $549.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.16. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

