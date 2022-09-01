Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,476 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 133.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EGO stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

EGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

