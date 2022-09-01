Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after acquiring an additional 774,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,819,000 after acquiring an additional 611,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after buying an additional 810,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,880,000 after buying an additional 378,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,271,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,361,000 after buying an additional 909,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

