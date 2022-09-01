Project TXA (TXA) Price Tops $0.36

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Project TXA has a market cap of $926,041.02 and $319,563.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,565.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.03 or 0.07246549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Buying and Selling Project TXA

