ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

EEFT stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

