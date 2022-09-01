ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 607,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 52,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,512. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

