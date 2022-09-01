ProShare Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HRMY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $665,748.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,620,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,671,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $665,748.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,620,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,671,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 717,725 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,674 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRMY opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.33. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

