ProShare Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.87. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.32 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.