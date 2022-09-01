ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,500 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

