ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $72.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

