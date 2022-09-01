ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

