ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 715 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after buying an additional 75,325 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,723 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 569,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Dorman Products by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,582,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.9 %

DORM opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

