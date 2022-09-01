ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cable One by 17.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,135,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cable One by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,495,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, for a total transaction of $588,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, for a total transaction of $588,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 1.0 %

CABO stock opened at $1,135.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,329.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,343.04.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,745.83.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.