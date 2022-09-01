Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 49.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 93,874 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 52,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 149.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 141,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

