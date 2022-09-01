Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.
Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 49.66%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
