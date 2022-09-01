Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $39.09 million and $1.66 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,654.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00133224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00033248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087510 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,836,336,468 coins and its circulating supply is 13,836,250,489 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

