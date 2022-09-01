ProximaX (XPX) Price Up 0.2% This Week

ProximaX (XPX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $6.28 million and $86,836.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

