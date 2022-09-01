Proxy Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $142,226.06 (PRXY)

Proxy (PRXY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Proxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proxy has a market capitalization of $142,226.06 and approximately $80,786.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proxy has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,601% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
About Proxy
Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Proxy Coin Trading
