Proxy Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $142,226.06 (PRXY)

Proxy (PRXY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Proxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proxy has a market capitalization of $142,226.06 and approximately $80,786.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proxy has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Proxy

Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

