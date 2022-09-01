Public Index Network Hits Market Cap of $576,681.78 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 168.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 151.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $576,681.78 and $7.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00738559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00838129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.