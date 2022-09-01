Public Index Network Hits Market Cap of $576,681.78 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 168.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 151.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $576,681.78 and $7.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00738559 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00838129 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015325 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035451 BTC.
Public Index Network Profile
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Public Index Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.