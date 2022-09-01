Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $2,460.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030774 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

