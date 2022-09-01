PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at $207,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $110,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,123 shares of company stock worth $4,317,467 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

PubMatic Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in PubMatic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUBM opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.