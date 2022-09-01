PuddingSwap Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. PuddingSwap has a total market capitalization of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PuddingSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,587.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.68 or 0.08011242 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015684 BTC.
About PuddingSwap
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.
PuddingSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PuddingSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PuddingSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.