PuddingSwap Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. PuddingSwap has a total market capitalization of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PuddingSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PuddingSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,587.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.68 or 0.08011242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015684 BTC.

About PuddingSwap

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.

PuddingSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PuddingSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PuddingSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PuddingSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PuddingSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.