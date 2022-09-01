PumaPay Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. PumaPay has a total market cap of $627,355.41 and approximately $205.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00133539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00087025 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.