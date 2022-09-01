PureFi Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,071.00 (UFI)

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One PureFi Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. PureFi Protocol has a total market capitalization of $319,057.29 and $68,071.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.
About PureFi Protocol
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,383,727 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
