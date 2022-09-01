PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $28.90. PureTech Health shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 200 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
PureTech Health Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureTech Health (PRTC)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.