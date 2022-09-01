PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $28.90. PureTech Health shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 200 shares.

PRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

