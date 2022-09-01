PUTinCoin (PUT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.55 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1,973.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,059.17 or 0.99917222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00061949 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024382 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

